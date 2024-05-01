Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

