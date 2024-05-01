Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sequent Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $461.43. 4,357,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,564. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.