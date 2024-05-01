Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is St. Louis Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,199.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.43. 4,357,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.41 and its 200-day moving average is $441.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

