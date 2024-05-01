Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,032. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
