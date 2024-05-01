Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2138 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

BND traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,032. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

