Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $376,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $248.01. 3,363,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,268. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $372.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

