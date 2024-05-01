Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 31,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
