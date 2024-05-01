Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 31,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.