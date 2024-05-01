Verasity (VRA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.34 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Verasity has a market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002398 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

