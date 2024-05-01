Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.
Vinda International Company Profile
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinda International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.