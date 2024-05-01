Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.19. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $490.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

