Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 28.7% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $119,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 49,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 14,196,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,705,756. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

