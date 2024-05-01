Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,984,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,596,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market cap of $475.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,035,551. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

