Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.49 and last traded at $110.68. Approximately 1,198,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,559,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $203.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

