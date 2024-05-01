Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Hits $961,108.93

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $961,108.93 and $3,372.16 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,096,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

