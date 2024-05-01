WAX Market Cap Reaches $212.93 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $212.93 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,173,417,312 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,573,533 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,173,071,173.702072 with 3,439,227,398.448317 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06209346 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,922,745.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

