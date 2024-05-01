Waycross Partners LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,612 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 3,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 131,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,375,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,847. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

