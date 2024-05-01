Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $65.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Down 1.3 %

PYPL traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,448,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

