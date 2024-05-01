Wells Fargo & Company Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $90.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $15.55 on Wednesday, hitting $72.94. 49,468,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,987 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,142,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

