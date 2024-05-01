Western Asset Total Return ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
WBND traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. 29,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.19.
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
