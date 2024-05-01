Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

NYSE:WLKP traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,171. The firm has a market cap of $773.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $297.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

