Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workday by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

