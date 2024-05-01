XYO Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. XYO has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,973.32 or 1.00096296 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00769758 USD and is down -9.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,336,923.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.