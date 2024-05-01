Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 8,845 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDOG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,191,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,373. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average of $117.94. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

