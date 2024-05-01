Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Oddity Tech makes up approximately 3.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.71% of Oddity Tech worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $157,621,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,208,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $14,758,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

ODD traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oddity Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.