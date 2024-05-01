Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,198 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Fortinet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 145,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 4,331,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.