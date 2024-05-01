Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 109,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,653. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

