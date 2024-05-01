Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $651,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.62. 1,772,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,442. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $350.60 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $213.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.43 and its 200 day moving average is $422.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.