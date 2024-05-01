Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,531,000 after buying an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 518.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 13,587,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,312,320. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

