Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 1,702 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.19. 496,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,874. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

