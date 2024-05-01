Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 5,163 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.05% of PowerSchool worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 89,213 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. 1,464,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other PowerSchool news, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

