Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 4.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,021,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127,721. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.