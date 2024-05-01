Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Has $396,000 Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,722 shares during the quarter. Genetron accounts for about 0.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Genetron worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Genetron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 412,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

