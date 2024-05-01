Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Has $396,000 Position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,722 shares during the quarter. Genetron accounts for about 0.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Genetron worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Genetron Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 412,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.05.
