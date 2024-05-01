Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,173,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,487,000. Gaotu Techedu accounts for 4.3% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.22% of Gaotu Techedu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 625,976 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 852,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,497. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.00 and a beta of 0.05. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

