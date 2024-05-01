Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,347,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 18,093,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,186,412. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

