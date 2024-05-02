10,812 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $5,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wipro by 107.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 955,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wipro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 390,947 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of WIT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.