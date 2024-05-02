1,687 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $166.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

