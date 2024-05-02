228,947 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.6% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,749,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,690. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

