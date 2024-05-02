24,429 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Eagle Materials comprises about 2.4% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $88,925,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,925 shares of company stock worth $1,693,376. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $272.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

