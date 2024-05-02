3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. 3M updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,822. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

