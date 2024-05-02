3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $96.91. Approximately 6,557,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,720,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.