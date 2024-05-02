A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A10 Networks Stock Performance
A10 Networks stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 458,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.
A10 Networks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday.
A10 Networks Company Profile
A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.
