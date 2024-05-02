A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 458,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.13. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $57,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $57,437.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at $677,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,679 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $113,347.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,266,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,146 shares of company stock worth $1,598,166. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

