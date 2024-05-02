Aave Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Aave token can now be purchased for about $84.98 or 0.00143666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $86.39 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aave Profile
Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,811,140 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave.
