Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $70.14. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 323,695 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $96,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

