ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30 to $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -9 to -7% yr/yr or $449.54 million to $459.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.30 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.02 to $1.07 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 763,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,853. The stock has a market cap of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

