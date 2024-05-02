Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.20. 1,074,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,780. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

