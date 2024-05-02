Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $469.31 and last traded at $470.45. Approximately 382,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,453,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $473.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.78. The company has a market cap of $213.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293 shares of company stock worth $137,656. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 754 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

