Aena S.M.E., S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.62 (OTC:ANYYY)

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.6216 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Aena S.M.E. Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ANYYY opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
About Aena S.M.E.
