Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,303,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 1,402,519 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,216,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $47,037.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,929 shares in the company, valued at $300,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,460. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Agiliti by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 682.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

