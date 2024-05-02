Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$105.00.

4/22/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$105.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from C$88.40 to C$118.00.

4/8/2024 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its “outperform overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.19. 588,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$59.36 and a 1-year high of C$92.62. The stock has a market cap of C$44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$78.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$71.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

