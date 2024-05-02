Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $80.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,141,300,716 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

