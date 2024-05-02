Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 4.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.21 and last traded at $79.17. Approximately 10,417,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,650,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

